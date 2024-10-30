Sandro Tonali continues Newcastle renaissance as he flourishes against Chelsea

Sandro Tonali’s defensive play as was as impressive as his offensive action - AFP/ANDY BUCHANAN

Up until this point Sandro Tonali importance to the atmosphere at St James’ Park have been the songs and chants in his honour, but in this timely reminder of what Newcastle United are capable of, this was evidence of the Italian’s own renaissance.

It was comfortably Tonali’s best performance since he returned from his 10 month ban for breaking gambling rules during his time at AC Milan. At both ends of the pitch he made an impact, getting an assist for Alexander Isak’s opening goal, before going desperately close to a spectacular one of his own with a fizzing strike from the edge of the area.

His quick, one touch passing was a feature of his play, particularly in the first-half when Newcastle were playing on the front foot. He moved Newcastle around the pitch with expertise. But it was his defensive shift that was equally important. He was snappy in the tackle, he pounced on any loose touch by a Chelsea player and squeezed the space in front of the defence when Newcastle sat back and soaked up pressure like one of those super absorbent kitchen towels.

It was the sort of all-round midfielder performance that Newcastle have craved since they spent £53 million on him in the summer of 2023. Tonali looked a class act, a reassuring presence, the heartbeat of the team. He looked like the player both AC Milan and Italy have built their midfield around.

“He can play a dual role, that is why we signed him,” said Howe. “He’s not a one-dimensional player. He obviously uses the ball well, but he was very diligent defensively. That was really impressive.

“That was right up there with his best performance for us. Mainly out of possession, I thought he was excellent, controlling spaces and obviously it was his pressing that led to our first goal. He had to cover a big distance to get there.”

The goal changed the flow of the game, Joelinton stealing the ball off Renato Veiga, Tonali stretching to divert it into the path of Isak who did the rest. Newcastle scored a second almost immediately, Joe Willock’s header diverted into his own net by Axel Disasi.

There will be some who suggest Tonali was able to shine because he was removed from Bruno Guimaraes’ shadow. Newcastle’s captain was a substitute, but even when he came on in the second-half, Howe left Tonali in the middle of the pitch. It spoke volumes.

There were also hallmark performances from Willock, who has missed almost a year of football with various injuries. Willock was such a key player when Howe’s side finished fourth and reached the final of the Carabao Cup back two seasons ago, and this showed what he brings when he is fit.

“His speed, his athleticism, his vision, his ability to carry the ball up the pitch, are all the things we have been missing in midfield this season,” said Howe.

Newcastle United needed this. Not just to remember that winning feeling or to prove they can still beat the big teams, but to add kindling to a fire too easily extinguished in the past.

The Carabao Cup may be fourth on the priority list of those competing in Europe this season, of which Chelsea are of course one, but it still matters to a club like Newcastle, who have not won a major trophy since 1969.

For Chelsea this was always the risk when you make 11 changes, especially away from home against a strong opponent. It might have worked in the Europa Conference League, but it backfired on Enzo Maresca here. He shrugged it off after the game, suggesting his side had controlled the game and only lost because of a bad 10-minute spell.

But Newcastle forced them into mistakes and having taken the two-goal lead, let them have the ball and played on the counter attack. Howe’s side hit the woodwork twice, once in each half, and Willock almost added a third just before half-time.

Chelsea had lots of the ball but their best chances all fell to Joao Felix. The Portugal international forced a couple of decent saves from Nick Pope but with time running out, he failed to set up a tense finale when he was left one on one with the goalkeeper and missed the target.

“If we analyse the performance, it [the changes] worked,” said Maresca. “We were in control of the game but after their goal we lost control for 10 minutes and conceded a second. We had clear chances, didn’t score. The most important thing is the result, we are disappointed we are out of the cup, but I thought we were quite good.”