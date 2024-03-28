Sandro Tonali ‘bet on Newcastle games’ amid 50 fresh FA gambling offences

Sandro Tonali is already serving a 10-month ban for breaking betting rules in Italy, before his move to Newcastle - Getty Images/ Michael Regan

Sandro Tonali has been charged with breaking gambling rules for a second time after he allegedly bet on Newcastle United games following his move from AC Milan last summer.

Telegraph Sport understands that the 23-year-old only backed his team to win.

Tonali, who is serving a 10-month ban for separate betting offences in Italy, has been accused by the Football Association of gambling 50 times on matches since he arrived in England.

The Italy midfielder was suspended for 10 months on October 26 and ordered to undergo an eight-month rehabilitation programme for contravening similar regulations in his homeland before his £53 million move to St James’ Park.

That prompted the Football Association to launch an investigation into whether he had also bet on matches between joining Newcastle and his suspension being imposed, something it has now charged him with doing.

The FA said: “Sandro Tonali has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA’s betting rules. It’s alleged that the Newcastle United midfielder breached FA rule E8 50 times by placing bets on football matches between 12 August 2023 and 12 October 2023. Sandro Tonali has until April 5 to respond.”

‘Sandro retains club’s full support’

Newcastle said: “Newcastle United acknowledges a misconduct charge received by Sandro Tonali in respect of alleged breaches of FA betting rules.

“Sandro continues to fully comply with relevant investigations and he retains the club’s full support. Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.”

Telegraph Sport understands Tonali passed on to the club all the relevant details about his betting addiction while he was being investigated by Italian authorities, which went on to ban him until August this year, which was prior to the FA investigation.

The FA may well decide that Tonali has been punished enough, with the player’s agent revealing in October that his client had been suffering with gambling addiction.

That was after Tonali admitted betting on games involving both of his two former clubs, Brescia and AC Milan, before striking a plea deal that avoided a three-year suspension.

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina said at the time: “An agreement has been reached between the federal prosecutor and Sandro Tonali.

“The plea agreement is for 18 months, of which eight months is for rehabilitation, which involves therapeutic activity and making at least 16 public appearances.

“The rules call for a certain number of years of suspension, but the plea bargain and extenuating circumstances have been taken into consideration and the players’ collaboration went above and beyond, therefore we must continue to respect the rules we have established for ourselves.”

‘Newcastle are incredibly supportive and empathetic people’

After his initial ban, Tonali was allowed to continue training with Newcastle, despite being unable to play in any games.

Director of football Dan Ashworth said in November: “We have fully cooperated with all of the associations and organisations concerned and the FA are, of course, fully aware of what’s going on.

“They are the ones who had to sanction the ban so we’re fully cooperating with everybody. All I can deal with is the present and the facts. I can’t look into the future and [if the ban will be extended].”

Asked what the board’s reaction to Tonali’s ban had been, Ashworth replied: “I can’t speak for the owners or the board. All I can say is that we’re all disappointed that we’ve lost a player of Sandro’s calibre for 10 months.

“In my experience with the board and the owners, they are incredibly supportive and empathetic people who want to support their family. I know Sandro has had some messages of support from board members.”

‘Addicts deserve support, not bans’

The FA’s latest enforcement of its betting ban comes with the game still awash with gambling advertising, including front-of-shirt sponsorships which clubs have agreed to phase out before 2026.

When Tonali was banned in October, The Big Step campaign, part of the Gambling With Lives charity, compared fielding a footballer with a betting addiction in such an environment with “sending an alcoholic to work in a pub”.

“Footballers are human and if they are suffering from addiction they deserve empathy and support, not lengthy bans,” the Big Step said in a statement.

“Every football game is wall-to-wall with gambling ads, not just across shirts but around stadiums and related media content.

“Sending someone addicted to gambling into this environment is like sending an alcoholic to work in a pub. If you force young footballers to endorse addictive products then don’t be surprised if they use them.

“Ending all gambling advertising and sponsorship in football, including all parts of the shirt and in every stadium, will help to prevent harm to those on and off the pitch.”