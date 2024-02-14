Sandro Michel: Swiss bobsledder in hospital after being run over by sled in training crash

Swiss bobsledder Sandro Michel (left) crashed in a four-man sled piloted by Michael Vogt

Swiss bobsledder Sandro Michel is recovering in hospital after being run over by a sled in training for this weekend's World Cup race in Germany.

Michel was lying on the track after being thrown from a four-man sled when it crashed in Altenberg.

He was then run over by the sled, which Swiss Sliding said "was uncontrollably sliding back from the finish area".

They added that brakeman Michel was taken to hospital by helicopter and is stable after surgery.

"Sandro Michel underwent surgery on his hip and thigh area at the University Hospital Dresden," said a statement by Swiss Sliding, the sport's national governing body.

"Michel, who also sustained chest injuries, is now stable.

"Further examinations today [Wednesday] will determine the extent of Sandro Michel's injuries, including those to his chest.

"Pilot Michael Vogt suffered a severe concussion and bruises. The other pushers, Dominik Hufschmid and Andreas Haas, were also slightly injured."

Swiss Sliding said it was up to their other teams if they wanted to continue training and whether to compete at the World Cup event and that "an investigation into the cause of the accident has been initiated at the Altenberg bobsled track".

The British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association (BBSA) said on Wednesday the British team had withdrawn from the event

"We appreciate that this decision has not been taken lightly and we stand with them in their desire to see positive change in our sport," the BBSA said.

"The safety of our athletes - and indeed all athletes - remains paramount and we will engage with the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) to ensure that their concerns are listened to."