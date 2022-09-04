Sandro Mamukelashvili leads Georgia to historic win
Sandro Mamukelashvili made a big three making the score 84-81 in the second overtime with just 21.6 seconds left and after that everything went downhill for Turkey. Georgia got the 88-83 win after the ejection of coach Ergin Ataman in a game that was a real dogfight and also the first win for the hosts of Group A.
Source: EuroHoops.net
