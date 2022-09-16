Sandringham Estate knitter plans new tribute to the Queen

Margaret's knitted Sandringham Estate previously went on display at the Forum in Norwich in June 2021

An artist who knitted a replica of the royal Sandringham Estate is working on a new tribute to the Queen.

Margaret Seaman, 93, from Caister-on-Sea, Norfolk, said the Queen was "so kind, so friendly and so lovely" when they met.

Her 16ft (5m) by 10ft (3m) creation went on display in the ballroom of the Sandringham Estate last summer.

The day before it opened, in July last year, the grandmother was delighted to meet the Queen.

"I'm feeling very sad at the moment and think to myself, she wouldn't want everyone to sit at home and mope, she would want everyone to carry on.

"Whatever the problem, she always rose above them and carried on with her duties."

Her creation, which took two years to finish, featured Sandringham House, St Mary Magdalene Church, the Nest summer house, the estate's gardens, miniature woollen visitors and members of the Royal Family, including the Queen and Prince Phillip on a balcony.

Margaret Seaman used much of her time during the Covid-19 lockdowns to knit the Sandringham Estate

She will start her new knitting project in a few weeks' time. It will not be as big as her Sandringham creation, she said, but she will dedicate up to five months to completing it.

It will go on show at the Norfolk Makers Festival next March.

Margaret knitted Prince Phillip waving and Queen Elizabeth II wearing a hat, coat and carrying her black handbag

She placed them on a balcony on the front of the building

Jayne Evans, the event's producer, said: "I know how deeply the Queen's death has affected Margaret, especially after creating such a wonderful and amazing textile installation.

"I'm absolutely delighted, and not in the least bit surprised, that she will be beginning a wonderful tribute to the Queen, whose loss we all feel so deeply."

Mrs Seaman, shown at her beach hut in Great Yarmouth, sells the knitted items she makes for charity

Mrs Seaman was awarded a British Empire Medal for charity work, after raising thousands for three Norfolk NHS hospital charity funds.

Her Sandringham Estate can next be seen at Grayson Perry's Art Club Exhibition at the Midlands Arts Centre in Birmingham from December to April 2023.

