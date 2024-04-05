Sandrine Holt & Corbin Bernsen Join Apple’s ‘Your Friends And Neighbors’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Sandrine Holt (Daredevil: Born Again) and Corbin Bernsen (The Curse) have been tapped for recurring roles on Your Friends and Neighbors, Apple’s new drama series created by Jonathan Tropper, which is based on his original idea.

The duo’s roles are under wraps. As previously announced, Jon Hamm leads the cast, which also includes Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Lena Hall, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Aimee Carrero, Isabel Gravitt and Donovan Colan.

More from Deadline

The show centers on Coop (Hamm), a recently divorced hedge fund manager who, after being fired, resorts to stealing from the wealthy residents in his tony upstate New York suburb in order to keep his family’s lifestyle afloat. These petty crimes begin to reinvigorate him until he breaks into the wrong house at the wrong time.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the series’ showrunner is Tropper, who exec produces under his overall deal with Apple TV+. Hamm also exec produces alongside Connie Tavel (Confess, Fletch). Craig Gillespie, the Emmy nominee in talks to helm DC’s Supergirl, as we were first to report, will direct the first two episodes, with Greg Yaitanes and Stephanie Laing to helm three apiece.

Previously, Holt has recurred on series including American Gigolo, Better Call Saul, The Expanse, Homeland, MacGyver, House of Cards, The L Word and 24, among many others. Up next, she’ll be seen starring in Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again and David Cronenberg’s horror thriller The Shrouds.

Most recently recurring as Emma Stone’s father on Showtime’s The Curse, Bernsen’s also recurred on series like Showtime’s City on a Hill, CBS’s Tommy, Marvel’s The Punisher, Showtime’s Billions, CBS’s Magnum P.I., and Fox’s The Resident. Up next, he’ll be seen recurring on Max’s Duster and FX’s Donald Sterling series Clipped opposite Ed O’Neill.

Story continues

Holt is repped by IAG, Agence Adequat in France, and Strand Entertainment; Bernsen by Paradigm and Randy James Management.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.