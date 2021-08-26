SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) soars 12% this week, taking one-year gains to 456%

While stock picking isn't easy, for those willing to persist and learn, it is possible to buy shares in great companies, and generate wonderful returns. When you find (and hold) a big winner, you can markedly improve your finances. For example, the SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) share price is up a whopping 456% in the last 1 year, a handsome return in a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 72% in about a quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 43% in the last three years.

Since the stock has added US$36m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

View our latest analysis for SandRidge Energy

Given that SandRidge Energy only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last year SandRidge Energy saw its revenue shrink by 28%. This is in stark contrast to the splendorous stock price, which has rocketed 456% since this time a year ago. It's pretty clear the market isn't basing its valuation on fundamental metrics like revenue. While this gain looks like speculative buying to us, sometimes speculation pays off.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

If you are thinking of buying or selling SandRidge Energy stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that SandRidge Energy shareholders have gained 456% (in total) over the last year. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 13% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with SandRidge Energy , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Story continues

Of course SandRidge Energy may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.