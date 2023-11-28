Sandra Oh and Awkwafina Reflect on Working with Paul Reubens Before His Death: 'So Special' (Exclusive)

"It's so special that we were able to spend that time with him," Sandra Oh tells PEOPLE

Sandra Oh/Instagram Sandra Oh, Paul Reubens and Awkwafina on the set of 'Quiz Lady' in 2022.

Paul Reubens final role, a cameo as himself in Quiz Lady, had an impact on costars Sandra Oh and Awkwafina.

Reflecting on their favorite set memories, Oh, 52, tells PEOPLE the “first day of shooting with Paul Reubens and [Holland Taylor]” last summer.

"It's so special that we were able to spend that time with him, and for what turned out to be his last film,” the Grey's Anatomy alum says.

“But, oh boy, he came on the set and he was like, I don't know… He just really, really brought it in and had such great spirit around it,” she adds.

Michele K Short/20th Century Studios Awkwafina and Sandra Oh as Anne and Jenny Yum in Quiz Lady.

Awkwafina, 35, agrees it was a “cool day,” and says while some parts of the script were more fluid and open to change, Reubens’ appearance was not.

“That was one part of the script that ... he was in it from the very, very beginning," she says. "That never changed, his cameo specifically."

In Quiz Lady, which follows the antics of sister duo Anne (Awkwafina) and Jenny Yum (Oh), Reubens' short-but-sweet cameo playfully acknowledges the long-running joke that he and fellow actor Alan Cumming look alike.

In the film, Reubens, best known for creating and playing beloved character Pee-wee Herman, meets Anne’s cranky neighbor, portrayed by Taylor, 80, who is a die-hard fan of Cumming, 58, whom she mistakes Reubens for.

Ultimately, the actor goes along with the woman’s confusion, attempting his best Scottish accent to imitate Cumming’s character in The Good Wife.

Shortly after the sister-centric comedy debuted on Hulu earlier this month, Oh shared a behind-the-scenes selfie with Reubens and a sweet message about the late star, who died in July shortly after they filmed together.

“❤️ to our beloved friend Paul [Reubens]. We were so so so lucky to have him, to know him and to share in the joy he brought to all,” Oh wrote. “I think this was the 1st or 2nd day of filming. #quizlady @hulu Enjoy 💜💜💜.”

Reubens died at age 70 on July 30, after keeping his cancer diagnosis private for years — he had acute myelogenous leukemia and metastatic lung cancer.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," a social media statement read at the time.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Quiz Lady is now streaming on Hulu.

