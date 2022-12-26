Sandra Lee Spends First Christmas with Ben Youcef and His Twins at a Mall After Canceled Flight

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: (L-R) Ben Youcef and Sandra Lee attend The Hollywood Reporter Most Powerful People In Media Presented By A&E at The Pool on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Sandra Lee is celebrating a milestone with boyfriend Ben Youcef after an unexpected series of events on Christmas Eve.

The 52-year-old lifestyle icon spent the holiday weekend with Youcef and his twin children, Hannah and Harris, who turned 7 this month.

In a carousel titled "A Christmas Story" that Lee shared via Instagram on Sunday, the foursome posed in a sleigh, smiled under Christmas lights, rode life-size unicorns, and took selfies with reindeer.

Lee opened up about the significant moment in the caption, writing, "This Christmas Story is based in Seattle and Levenworth Washington. Ben, Myself and two newly birthdays little 7 year olds saw it all —our first full semi-family Christmas together full of fun, mischief, and Mayham [sic]."

Lee then shared all of the ups and downs they experienced from enjoying family time and getting stuck in an airport to suffering freezing temperatures.

"Our new Motto-'BETTER TOGETHER THAN HOME ALONE'! An airport Christmas-BUT This Holiday was full of my siblings, niece/nephews, Real Reindeer, saintly Santa's, a snow storm, Holiday lights, beautiful Dinners, nightly celebrations of the Twins Birthday and cakes, Sledding, Xmas Trees AND A FREEZING BELOW ZERO SNOW STORM!" she wrote. "What a snow globe of delight."

She explained that she, Ben and his twins were stranded in Seattle after their flight home was canceled on Christmas Eve.

"Every other flight booked solid and no away to get home. It would take a Christmas miracle…..

AND THEN THE UNSPEAKABLE HAPPENED! Harris touched Snowflake (our Christmas Elf) and Hannah had an instant and appropriate meltdown. "A mistake" harris said, with tears streaming Hannah agreed."

Lee shared that she and Snowflake called Santa to take the magical elf to "elf urgent care." When all was well, the four enjoyed unicorn rides at the mall, played games, and saw the Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

Lee recalled how they also enjoyed "dinner in front of a fireplace set next to a Xmas tree surrounded by a Gingerbread house scene" and despite how things began, she said it was "literally the most fun day of all!"

The Christmas miracle continued when they were able to get flights home on Sunday. Lee added that Snowflake regained his magic and and used a paper plate to pen a note for Harris and Hannah in red crayon, stating that "Santa couldn't change the reindeer route and Christmas would be waiting at home!"

Snowflake's note included gifts for the children and gift cards for the hotel employees, which Lee said, "we were so grateful for."

The foursome then headed home via Southwest, and Lee ended her sweet note with a message from the children and Youcef: "Enjoy! Happy Christmas" signing it "Aunt Sandy Claus"

PEOPLE confirmed Youcef and Lee's relationship in August 2021.

"They became friends when they met at a Santa Monica restaurant in March," said the source at the time. "Both are taking things slowly and enjoying getting to know each other."

"Meeting each other during COVID was challenging," added the source. "He's become her friend and loving confidante quickly."

Youcef, 43, is a nonprofit interfaith leader, as well as a father of two. He separated from his wife in 2019, before they later filed for divorce in January 2020.