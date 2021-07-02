Sandra Lee Is 5 Lbs. from Her Goal Weight and Feeling 'Great': 'Not Easy but Worth It'

Sandra Lee/Instagram Sandra Lee

Sandra Lee is almost to her weight loss goal!

The celebrity chef, 54, said Friday that she has just 5 lbs. to go, though she was slightly disappointed that she hadn't reached her goal weight in time for her birthday.

"Wanted to meet my goal weight before I turned 55 which is tomorrow but I'm pretty happy with where I am — I feel great!!!" Lee posted on Instagram, along with a selfie from a clothing store where she tried on what she's "thinking will be my birthday dress for tomorrow."

The Semi-Homemade Cooking star celebrated her consistent weight loss progress over the last few months.

"Healthy thoughtful weight loss goals are not easy but worth it," she said, before telling her followers: "Sending you all love today and every single day."

Lee had previously shared an update in May that she was "17 lbs. down" with "10 more to go." She explained that though it was "not easy," she had started working on her goals two months earlier by doing intermittent fasting and walking between 10,000 and 20,000 steps a day.

The former Food Network star was inspired to make a change in January after gaining 30 lbs. in 2020, putting her at 170 lbs.

"None of my clothes fit and worse I feel terrible," she said on Jan. 4. "I feel my very best at 140 lbs."

Lee, who moved to the West Coast last winter, said one of the keys to her success has been figuring out "a way to work out and not have it be so awful" — watching reruns of Friends while she's at the gym.

"I actually look forward to it," she said. "I tend to smile while doing it — I've even burst out in laughter."

"I just got through 20 minutes on the treadmill keeping my heart rate at 170 and the time flew by thanks to Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Monica (who by the way I am most like)!!!" she posted on Instagram on Jan. 21. "Thank god for Friends — they've got your back even when you're breaking a sweat!"