Sandra Hüller, Marco Bellocchio, Anne Fontaine to Talk at International Film Festival Rotterdam

Sandra Hüller, who is an awards contender with “The Zone of Interest” and “Anatomy of a Fall,” will be one of the guest speakers taking part in the International Film Festival Rotterdam’s Talks program later this month.

In her talk, Hüller will “delve into her acting trajectory, discussing the highlights of her career, but also lesser-known performances – including work in the theater and other arts,” the festival said. She will talk about her approach to acting and character with an emphasis on “The Zone of Interest,” playing at this year’s festival, and the different methods of the directors she has collaborated with through the years.

The program also includes a talk by Italian filmmaker Marco Bellocchio, who comes to IFFR with his latest examination of Italian history, “Rapito.” In this wide-ranging talk, Bellocchio will “reveal his passion as a filmmaker and his emotional connection to all stages of the filmmaking process.”

German filmmaker Alexander Kluge will deliver a talk about AI, offering a look into the future of storytelling, coinciding with the world premiere of his latest film, “Cosmic Miniatures.”

French director Anne Fontaine, whose films include “Coco Before Chanel,” will discuss the central role music plays in her latest film, “Boléro,” which world premieres at IFFR. The film revolves around Maurice Ravel’s creation of his masterpiece.

Fontaine will explain her intentions and inspirations, and “give an overview of her career and of her desire, both as screenwriter and director, to explore different paths, templates and genres to tell her stories.”

U.S. filmmaker Bill Plympton will present his latest feature, “Slide,” bringing together many aspects of his early life. In addition to this, Plympton will be offering a masterclass about his career as an animator, and how he’s been able to survive as an independent filmmaker. During the masterclass, he will show a selection of his shorts, perform a live drawing demonstration, and give a free sketch to all attendees.

U.S. filmmaker Billy Woodberry will discuss his career, including as a pioneering member of the L.A. Rebellion movement. Woodberry is a member of the Tiger jury, and his latest film, “Mário,” a biography of revolutionary pan-African independence figure Mário de Andrade, has its world premiere at the festival.

Another talk will put the spotlight on Grimm Vandekerckhove, who will explore his approach to cinematography as he receives the festival’s fifth annual Robby Müller Award, in honor of artists working behind the lens.

