Sandra Day O’Connor, first female Supreme Court justice, dies at 93

Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to become a Supreme Court justice died on Friday, 1 December at 93 years old.

O’Connor, who announced in October 2018 she had been diagnosed with dementia, died of complications at her home in Phoenix, Arizona, the Supreme Court said in a statement.

Appointed to the Court in 1981 by former president Ronald Reagan, O’Connor had a tangible impact on the court, becoming a crucial moderate justice – gaining the reputation of the most powerful woman in America.

“A daughter of the American Southwest, Sandra Day O’Connor blazed a historic trail as our Nation’s first female Justice,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement.

“She met that challenge with undaunted determination, indisputable ability, and engaging candor. We at the Supreme Court mourn the loss of a beloved colleague, a fiercely independent defender of the rule of law, and an eloquent advocate for civics education,” he added.

Associate Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor looks on during an installation ceremony for US Attorney General Alberto Gonzales at the US Department of Justice 14 February 2005 in Washington, DC (AFP via Getty Images)

Born on 26 March 1930 in El Paso, Texas to Harry and Ada Mae Day, O’Connor was by all accounts raised as a cowgirl.

Growing up on a cattle ranch, O’Connor often reflected on how working hard to keep the ranch running contributed to her work ethic later on.

She once described how riding the cattle drives will a male-dominated team was her “first initiation into joining an all-men’s club” – something she would become closely acquainted with throughout her career.

O’Connor is survived by her three sons, Scott, Brian and Jay, as well as her six grandchildren.

This is a breaking news story… more follows