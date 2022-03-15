Sandra Bullock's Daughter Can't Wait to Go to a Red Carpet Premiere

Sandra Bullock The Lost City Floral Dress New York

When your mom is Sandra Bullock, there are certain things that come with the territory, like huge Hollywood red carpet events. Until now, Bullock's kids, son Louis and daughter Laila, haven't accompanied her to any of her big premieres — and it's about to change, sort of. Bullock said that Laila wants to hit the carpet like her megastar mom, but not all parties are aligned on that just yet.

For the premiere of The Lost City, Bullock says, Laila can come, but she won't be posing at the step-and-repeat. Bullock isn't completely ruthless, however, noting that she understands that everyone, her children included, want to go back to feeling normal after dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for so long.

"They'll back door it. Though Laila really wants to be on the carpet. I was like 'Not happening.' But they get to see it and they all get to invite a friend," Bullock told Entertainment Tonight of how her kids will attend the premiere. "It'll be the first time out of this sort of dark cloud of the pandemic that they get to feel some kind of feeling of normalcy."

And while Bullock teased the possibility of adding a second chapter to The Lost City saga, fans may have to wait a while. She told ET that at the moment, her kids are taking up her time and she's happy to step away from acting as she focuses on them. That means no more rom-coms with Brad Pitt cameos or the possibility of Miss Congeniality 3 for the time being.

"Right now, and I don't know how long that will be, I need to be in the place that makes me happiest. I take my job very seriously when I'm at work. It's 24/7 and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family," she said. "We don't know how long or how short, but that's where I'm gonna be for a while."

Bullock adopted her son, Louis, now age 11, when he was a newborn. Her 8-year-old daughter, Laila, came through the foster care system and Bullock adopted her when she was 3.