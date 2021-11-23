Sandra Bullock Shuts Down Spider-Man Cameo Rumors: 'I Don't Think I'm Marvel Material'

Sandra Bullock is adamant that she's not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night to promote her new movie The Unforgivable. When host Jimmy Kimmel told Bullock, "You do know there's a big rumor that you were going to be in Spider-Man [No Way Home]," Bullock was quick to shoot it down despite her son Louis, 11, being "obsessed" with the character.

"You know what? If that were a rumor that my son had heard, do you know how much I would get him to do in the house? I would be so successful in my requests," Bullock, 57, joked. The actress is also mom to daughter Laila, 9.

She continued, "Who did they say I was going to be? Like, his grandmother or something?"

Kimmel explained the rumors circulating assumed she would be playing Madame Web, a villain with psychic powers.

"Why was I not hired for this? What happened to the talks?" the actress said. "I think I would be amazing with the psychic-ness of things."

When Kimmel directly asked Bullock if she had ever been approached by Marvel, the actress said, "I don't think I'm Marvel material," adding, "I've never been approached by Marvel."

When Kimmel said guests had a tendency to lie on his show, Bullock joked, "I understand why people lie to you, but I have never been approached, ever."

The Oscar winner said she did get advice from her son Louis on a movie he advised her against doing when he was just 6 years old.

"I was approached by something … but my son said not to do it," she said. "I was kind of not in the place that Louis felt I should be … and he was actually right!"

Bullock added, "I saw it when it came out and I went, 'Ooo, that's unfortunate.' He was like 6 when he asked me not to do it and I said okay."

The Unforgivable arrives on Netflix Dec. 10.