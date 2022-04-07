Sandra Bullock Says Miss Congeniality 2 'Shouldn't Have Been Done'

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock has regrets about Miss Congeniality 2.

"[It] shouldn't have been done," the actress, 57, told Metro UK in an interview published Wednesday.

Bullock starred as FBI agent Gracie Hart in the original Miss Congeniality –– released in 2000 –– and the sequel, Miss Congeniality 2, which hit theaters in 2005.

Still, she added that she's "glad" the follow-up film happened "because of Regina [King], who I just freaking adore." King joined the sequel as Hart's partner Sam Fuller.

"That one should have remained a one-off," Bullock added of the original film.

As for a potential Miss Congeniality 3, the actress said during the chat, "'God no! No, no."

Miss Congeniality 2 - Armed and Fabulous

But Bullock is all for a prequel being added to the franchise that would feature "the young Gracie Hart, with the mustache and the monobrow," she said, adding, "Gracie Hart in her 10, 11-year-old life, still acting very much the same as Gracie Hart as an adult would be cute."

In March, Bullock opened up to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) about her decision to take a break from acting.

"I'm not retiring, just going to not spend time in front of the camera for a while," she told correspondent Sandra Vergara at the Los Angeles premiere of her new action-comedy, The Lost City. "I have beautiful babies. I'd rather look at them."

Bullock, who is mom to son Louis, 11, and daughter Laila, 8, continued, "I'd rather look at them every day and have them be mad at me and annoyed and make memories with them for right now."

"I never said I'm retiring, unless while I'm with the babies, [If] I decide to retire, then I'll make that announcement," she continued, before joking, "A very important announcement that no one will care about."

Bullock previously told Entertainment Tonight she would be stepping back from work to prioritize family time, although she said she didn't yet know how long her break would last.

"Right now, and I don't know how long that will be, I need to be in the place that makes me happiest," she told the outlet. "I take my job very seriously when I'm at work. It's 24/7 and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family."

The actress added, "We don't know how long or how short, but that's where I'm gonna be for a while," before joking that her responsibilities to her two kids included "servicing their every need" and keeping up with their "social calendar."