Sandra Bullock Reveals Incredibly Sweet Gesture Keanu Reeves Made 25 Years Ago

Champagne and truffles from Keanu Reeves, anyone?

In a wide-ranging feature about the “John Wick” star published this week in Esquire, Sandra Bullock shared an anecdote about Reeves from more than two decades ago.

A year or so after she first met her co-star on the set of “Speed” in 1994, Bullock and Reeves were hanging out and chitchatting when the subject of Champagne and truffles popped into the conversation, according to Esquire. Bullock mentioned offhand that she’d never tried the combination.

A few days later, Bullock was at home painting her nails with a friend when she heard a motorcycle pull up outside. It was Reeves, and he’d brought flowers, Champagne and truffles.

“I just thought you might want to try Champagne and truffles, to see what it’s like,” he told Bullock, according to the article.

“He sat on the couch. Bullock poured some Champagne, and they opened the truffles,” according to the Esquire piece. “Keanu put his hands out, without a word, and Bullock painted his nails black, same as hers.”

Apparently Reeves didn’t stay long. He had a date.

Bullock said the two never got together romantically because it would have ruined a great friendship. Instead, she said, they grew up together “on parallel roads” and crossed paths where they could.

“And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not,” she said.

Reeves, dubbed “the internet’s boyfriend” by some, has a reputation for being generous and doling out random acts of kindness to fans, friends and those he works with.

In October, he gave each member of his “John Wick: Chapter 4” stunt crew personally engraved Rolex watches at a wrap dinner in Paris. And in 2019, when his flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles made an emergency landing in Bakersfield, he entertained fellow passengers with fun facts about Bakersfield and played “Bakersfield Sound” music for them.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

