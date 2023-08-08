Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall dies following three-year battle with motor-neurone disease

Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall has died following a three-year battle with motor-neurone disease.

The family of former model and photographer Randall, 57, confirmed on Monday he’d died three years after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which is also known as motor-neurone disease.

Bullock had never spoken publicly about her partner’s condition.

Randall’s family said to People: “It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request.

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.

“At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

ALS – or motor neurone disease – is fatal, but it progresses at different speeds in different people. Most people are given a prognosis of between two and five years from diagnosis.

Bullock met Randall five years after her divorce from Jesse James.

They met in 2015, after he photographed her adopted son Louis, now 13. They have been in a relationship ever since and raised the star’s adopted daughter Laila, 11, and his daughter Skylar together.

Their first public appearance together was reportedly at the wedding of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux that same year.

While they kept their romance private, Bullock spoke about her relationship in 2021 on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk where she called him the “love of my life”.

The Blind Side actress is yet to speak publicly on his death.