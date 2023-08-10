Sandra Bullock’s Long-Term Partner Bryan Randall Dies After Private Battle With ALS

Jackson Lee - Getty Images

Sandra Bullock may be one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, but relatively very little is known about her personal life—including her relationship with long-term partner Bryan Randall.

The couple kept their relationship out of the spotlight after they started dating in 2015. They went on to raise three children together, until Randall’s death on August 5, 2023.

His family confirmed the news in a statement, revealing that the photographer had been privately battling with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a neurodegenerative disease that reduces the functionality of muscles.

“I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children, three children—his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” Bullock said of Randall during a 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk.

Ahead, we track the couple’s entire relationship.

January 2015: They meet.

The couple reportedly met when professional photographer Randall was hired to photograph Bullock’s son, Louis, whom she adopted in 2010, for his birthday. They began dating a few months after.

October 2015: They make their red-carpet debut.

Bullock and Randall walked the red carpet together for the first time at the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Our Brand Is Crisis, directed by David Gordon Green.

July 2016: The couple squashes engagement rumors.

In summer 2016, Bullock’s rep denied rumors that the two were planning on getting married.

“Sandra Bullock is not engaged and there is no wedding,” the rep told People at the time. “There’s no truth at all in those rumors.”

November 2017: Bryan has “embraced the dad role.”

A source for Us Weekly described the couple’s dynamic as parents to a blended family of three, including Bullock’s two adopted children, Louis and Laila, and Randall’s daughter from his previous marriage, Skylar.

“Bryan has fully stepped up and embraced the dad role,” the insider said. “He is 100 percent there for Louis and Laila and wonderful with them in every way. Sandy feels incredibly fortunate and blessed that she is sharing the parenting journey with Bryan.”



March 2018: They deny marriage rumors again.

In spring 2018, Bullock’s rep confirmed to People, “They are not married.”

November 2021: Sandra opens up about their romance in a rare interview.

During an appearance on Red Table Talk, Bullock spoke candidly about her relationship with Randall, their family life, and her decision to not get married again. (Bullock was previously married to TV personality Jesse James from 2005 to 2010; they divorced after James admitted to having multiple affairs during their marriage.)

“I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children, three children—his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” she told host Jada Pinkett-Smith, per People. “I don’t wanna say, ‘Do it like I do it,’ but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man. So if that’s what you have … Think about what kind of parent he would be. Think about what kind of parent you would be. And what if something happened? Would you both be great parents to those children even if you didn’t make it as a couple? Think about the children first.”

Bullock also described Randall as “the example that I would want my children to have.” She continued, “I have a partner who’s very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him.”



Of their parenting dynamic, she said, “I’m stubborn but sometimes I need to sit back and listen and go, ‘You’re saying it differently but we mean exactly the same thing.’ It’s hard to co-parent because I just want to do it myself.”

March 2022: Sandra steps away from acting to focus on family.

The actor confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she would be taking a hiatus from Hollywood to be “in the place that makes me happiest.”

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” she told the outlet, noting that it's a “24/7” job. “And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’m gonna be for a while.”

August 5, 2023: Bryan dies at 57 years old.

Randall’s family confirmed Randall's passing after a private battle with ALS, a disease that impacts the nervous system.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

The family continued, “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

They concluded the note: “At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

