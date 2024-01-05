Sandra Bullock honors late partner Bryan Randall by spreading his ashes along Wyoming river

The actress fulfilled one of Randall's final wishes on what would have been his 58th birthday.

Sandra Bullock has honored her late partner, Bryan Randall, by carrying out one of his final wishes.

The actress spread Randall's ashes along the Snake River in Jackson Hole, Wyo., on what would have been his 58th birthday, according to an Instagram post from her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado.

"Happy birthday, Bry. Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised," Bullock-Prado wrote alongside a brief video showing the snowy riverbank illuminated by the winter sun.



Jackson Lee/GC Images Bryan Randall and Sandra Bullock

Randall, a photographer and Bullock's longtime partner, died Aug. 5 at 57, after a three-year battle with ALS.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," his family said in a statement at the time. "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

Bullock, 59, enlisted Randall’s photography skills to document her son Louis' birthday party in 2015, and the pair began dating shortly after. Bullock described him as the "love of my life" when she appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk in 2021.

"He's the example that I would want my children to have," she said. "I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don't agree with him."

