Sandra Bullock explains her decision to take a break from acting: 'I want to be at home'

Tyler Aquilina
·2 min read
This year will be the last time you'll see Sandra Bullock on screen — at least "for a while." The Oscar-winning actress has announced that she plans to take a break from acting to focus on raising her kids, and opened up about the decision in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

During the conversation with Tracy Smith, which will air this weekend, Bullock explains that her "work in front of the camera needs to take a pause… until I don't feel like I feel now when I'm in front of a camera."

"Which is?" Smith asks.

"I want to be at home," Bullock replies. "So I'm not doing anyone any favors who's investing in a project if I'm saying, 'I just want to be at home.' Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing."

Bullock previously spoke about her decision in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, stating, "I need to be in the place that makes me happiest. I take my job very seriously when I'm at work, and it's [a 24/7 job]. And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family." (Bullock is a single mother to two young children, whom she adopted in 2010 and 2015.)

Bullock's latest movie, The Lost City, will be released March 25; she will also be seen in the action-comedy Bullet Train, slated for release in July. However, Bullet Train was filmed before The Lost City, making the latter her final project for the time being.

Mike Marsland/WireImage Sandra Bullock in 2018

"So you knew shooting this movie [The Lost City] that this is going to be the last one for a while?" CBS' Smith asks Bullock in their interview.

"For a while, yeah," the actress replies. "And I don't know what a while is. I don't know what that is."

Bullock's full interview will air on CBS Sunday Morning, at 9 a.m. ET/PT Sunday. You can watch a clip from the conversation above.

