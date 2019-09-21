Sandown TCR: Girolami dominates opener
The WTCR ace was never troubled over the 20-lap journey, pulling as much as 3.5s clear along the way.
Series leader Will Brown did close that gap in the closing stages, but couldn't stop Girolami claiming a 2.2s win for the Wall Honda squad.
Brown's race less straightforward, the HMO Hyundai driver briefly dropping back to fourth behind John Martin (Wall Honda) and Jordan Cox (GRM Alfa).
Quickly getting past Cox, Martin proved a tougher nut to crack for Brown. It wasn't until Lap 12, as Martin struggled on four wet tyres in drying conditions, that Brown charged into second.
Cox profited from Martin's late-race lack of grip too, grabbing third place ahead of Garth Tander (MPC Audi).
Martin, meanwhile, held on for a remarkable fifth place, Liam McAdam (MPC Audi) and James Moffat (GRM Renault) right on his hammer at the flag.
Dylan O'Keeffe (ASM Alfa) did his title hopes little favour with eighth, followed by Aaron Cameron (MPC VW) and Nathan Morcom (HMO Hyundai).
Andre Heimgartner, who started on the outside of the front row, didn't see the finish thanks to a suspected suspension problem on his Kelly Holden.
Race 1 results:
1
38
Nestor Girolami (ARG)
Wall Racing
Honda Civic Type R
26:00.7271
2
30
William Brown (Qld)
HMO Customer Racing
Hyundai i30N
26:02.9497
3
7
Jordan Cox (NSW)
Garry Rogers Motorsport
Alfa Romeo Giulietta
26:10.9174
4
3
Garth Tander (Vic)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Audi RS 3
26:12.5411
5
24
John Martin (NSW)
Wall Racing
Honda Civic Type R
26:15.6835
6
97
Liam McAdam (Qld)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Audi RS 3
26:15.9660
7
34
James Moffat (Vic)
Garry Rogers Motorsport
Renault Megane RS
26:16.2825
8
9
Dylan O’Keeffe (Vic)
Ashley Seward Motorsport
Alfa Romeo Giulietta
26:20.4079
9
2
Aaron Cameron (Vic)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Volkswagen Golf GTI
26:21.3056
10
11
Nathan Morcom (NSW)
HMO Customer Racing
Hyundai i30N
26:36.7466
11
33
Chris Pither (NZ)
Garry Rogers Motorsport
Renault Megane RS
26:38.1914
12
100
Russell Ingall (Qld)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Audi RS 3
27:00.7018
13
62
Bryce Fullwood (NT)
Kelly Racing
Holden Astra
27:09.5344
14
35
Alexandra Whitley (Qld)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Volkswagon Golf GTI
27:15.5164
15
50
Tony D’Alberto (Vic)
Wall Racing
Honda Civic Type R
27:19.4446
DNF
8
Jason Bright (Vic)
Taskforce/Melb Performance Cnt
Volkswagon Golf GTI
18:38.9701
DNF
777
Andre Heimgartner (NZ)
Kelly Racing
Holden Astra
5:40.7907