Sandown TCR: Girolami dominates opener

The WTCR ace was never troubled over the 20-lap journey, pulling as much as 3.5s clear along the way.

Series leader Will Brown did close that gap in the closing stages, but couldn't stop Girolami claiming a 2.2s win for the Wall Honda squad.

Brown's race less straightforward, the HMO Hyundai driver briefly dropping back to fourth behind John Martin (Wall Honda) and Jordan Cox (GRM Alfa).

Quickly getting past Cox, Martin proved a tougher nut to crack for Brown. It wasn't until Lap 12, as Martin struggled on four wet tyres in drying conditions, that Brown charged into second.

Cox profited from Martin's late-race lack of grip too, grabbing third place ahead of Garth Tander (MPC Audi).

Martin, meanwhile, held on for a remarkable fifth place, Liam McAdam (MPC Audi) and James Moffat (GRM Renault) right on his hammer at the flag.

Dylan O'Keeffe (ASM Alfa) did his title hopes little favour with eighth, followed by Aaron Cameron (MPC VW) and Nathan Morcom (HMO Hyundai).

Andre Heimgartner, who started on the outside of the front row, didn't see the finish thanks to a suspected suspension problem on his Kelly Holden.

Race 1 results:

