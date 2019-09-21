Sandown TCR: Girolami dominates opener

Andrew van Leeuwen
motorsport.com

The WTCR ace was never troubled over the 20-lap journey, pulling as much as 3.5s clear along the way.

Series leader Will Brown did close that gap in the closing stages, but couldn't stop Girolami claiming a 2.2s win for the Wall Honda squad.

Brown's race less straightforward, the HMO Hyundai driver briefly dropping back to fourth behind John Martin (Wall Honda) and Jordan Cox (GRM Alfa).

Quickly getting past Cox, Martin proved a tougher nut to crack for Brown. It wasn't until Lap 12, as Martin struggled on four wet tyres in drying conditions, that Brown charged into second.

Cox profited from Martin's late-race lack of grip too, grabbing third place ahead of Garth Tander (MPC Audi).

Martin, meanwhile, held on for a remarkable fifth place, Liam McAdam (MPC Audi) and James Moffat (GRM Renault) right on his hammer at the flag.

Dylan O'Keeffe (ASM Alfa) did his title hopes little favour with eighth, followed by Aaron Cameron (MPC VW) and Nathan Morcom (HMO Hyundai).

Andre Heimgartner, who started on the outside of the front row, didn't see the finish thanks to a suspected suspension problem on his Kelly Holden.

Race 1 results:

1  

 38

Nestor Girolami (ARG)  

Wall Racing                   

Honda Civic Type R  

26:00.7271

2  

 30

William Brown (Qld)    

HMO Customer Racing           

Hyundai i30N        

26:02.9497

3  

  7

Jordan Cox (NSW)       

Garry Rogers Motorsport       

Alfa Romeo Giulietta

26:10.9174

4  

  3

Garth Tander (Vic)     

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Audi RS 3           

26:12.5411

5  

 24

John Martin (NSW)      

Wall Racing                   

Honda Civic Type R  

26:15.6835

6  

 97

Liam McAdam (Qld)      

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Audi RS 3           

26:15.9660

7  

 34

James Moffat (Vic)     

Garry Rogers Motorsport       

Renault Megane RS   

26:16.2825

8  

  9

Dylan O’Keeffe (Vic)   

Ashley Seward Motorsport      

Alfa Romeo Giulietta

26:20.4079

9  

  2

Aaron Cameron (Vic)    

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Volkswagen Golf GTI 

26:21.3056

10 

 11

Nathan Morcom (NSW)    

HMO Customer Racing           

Hyundai i30N        

26:36.7466

11 

 33

Chris Pither (NZ)      

Garry Rogers Motorsport       

Renault Megane RS   

26:38.1914

12 

100

Russell Ingall (Qld)   

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Audi RS 3           

27:00.7018

13 

 62

Bryce Fullwood (NT)    

Kelly Racing                  

Holden Astra        

27:09.5344

14 

 35

Alexandra Whitley (Qld)

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Volkswagon Golf GTI 

27:15.5164

15 

 50

Tony D’Alberto (Vic)   

Wall Racing                   

Honda Civic Type R  

27:19.4446

DNF

  8

Jason Bright (Vic)     

Taskforce/Melb Performance Cnt

Volkswagon Golf GTI 

18:38.9701

DNF

777

Andre Heimgartner (NZ) 

Kelly Racing                  

Holden Astra        

 5:40.7907

