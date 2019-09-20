Sandown S5000: Macrow tops historic first practice
The mtec driver took control of the 20-minute session midway through, a 1:07.576s putting him half a second clear of early pacesetter Matt Brabham.
The two-time Australian F3 champ then became the first and only man to break into the sixes, a 1m06.763s followed by a session-best 1m06.744s on the very next lap.
The showing firms his position as one of the clear favourites for this weekend, thanks to his unmatched experience as the category's primary development driver.
Will Brown was best of the rest, the TCR Australia star four-tenths behind Macrow with a 1m07.182s.
Garry Rogers Motorsport Supercars driver James Golding was next, another four-tenths back, followed by John Martin and Matt Brabham, both within a tenth.
Star signing Rubens Barrichello was sixth fastest with a 1m08.096s, his BRM teammate Alex Davison in seventh and Ricky Capo in eighth.
Pos
#
Driver
Car
Time
Gap
1
Tim Macrow
S5000
1:06.7447
2
Will Brown
S5000
1:07.1826
00.4379
3
James Golding
S5000
1:07.5724
00.8277
4
John Martin
S5000
1:07.6645
00.9198
5
Matthew Brabham
S5000
1:07.6951
00.9504
6
111
Rubens Barrichello
S5000
1:08.0967
01.3520
7
Alex Davison
S5000
1:08.2747
01.5300
8
Ricky Capo
S5000
1:08.4288
01.6841
9
Tim Berryman
S5000
1:09.5461
02.8014
10
Tom Alexander
S5000
1:10.3655
03.6208
11
Barton Mawer
S5000
1:11.9512
05.2065
12
Michael Gibson
S5000
1:13.3221
06.5774
13
Taylor Cockerton
S5000
1:13.6812
06.9365