Sandown S5000: Macrow tops historic first practice

Andrew van Leeuwen
motorsport.com

The mtec driver took control of the 20-minute session midway through, a 1:07.576s putting him half a second clear of early pacesetter Matt Brabham.

The two-time Australian F3 champ then became the first and only man to break into the sixes, a 1m06.763s followed by a session-best 1m06.744s on the very next lap.

The showing firms his position as one of the clear favourites for this weekend, thanks to his unmatched experience as the category's primary development driver.

Will Brown was best of the rest, the TCR Australia star four-tenths behind Macrow with a 1m07.182s.

Garry Rogers Motorsport Supercars driver James Golding was next, another four-tenths back, followed by John Martin and Matt Brabham, both within a tenth.

Star signing Rubens Barrichello was sixth fastest with a 1m08.096s, his BRM teammate Alex Davison in seventh and Ricky Capo in eighth.

Pos

#

Driver

Car

Time

Gap

 

Tim Macrow    

S5000

1:06.7447

 

 

Will Brown        

S5000

1:07.1826

00.4379

 

James Golding     

S5000

1:07.5724

00.8277

 

John Martin       

S5000

1:07.6645

00.9198

 

Matthew Brabham   

S5000

1:07.6951

00.9504

111 

Rubens Barrichello

S5000

1:08.0967

01.3520

 

Alex Davison      

S5000

1:08.2747

01.5300

 

Ricky Capo        

S5000

1:08.4288

01.6841

 

Tim Berryman     

S5000

1:09.5461

02.8014

10

 

Tom Alexander     

S5000

1:10.3655

03.6208

11

 

Barton Mawer      

S5000

1:11.9512

05.2065

12

 

Michael Gibson    

S5000

1:13.3221

06.5774

13

 

Taylor Cockerton  

S5000

1:13.6812

06.9365

