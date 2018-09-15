Sandown 500: Kelly fastest in tricky final practice

motorsport.com

The 15-minute session got underway on a damp circuit thanks to overnight storms, offering a stark contract to yesterday's prime conditions.

James Golding the first to get caught out by the lack of grip with a spin on his out-lap, the GRM driver grazing the wall with the rear of his Commodore. That spelt the end of his session on the spot, the team opting to assess the damage rather than carry on.

Times initially languished in the 1m18s, before Shane van Gisbergen lowered the benchmark with a two-lap stint that started with a mid-1m17s and ended with a 1m16.623s before handing over to co-driver Earl Bamber.

With five minutes to go Chaz Mostert went quickest with a 1m14.16.316s, before David Reynolds broke the 1m16s bracket with a 1m15.847s.

Jamie Whincup was next to piece together a two-lap stint to go quickest with a 1m15.292s, at which point a number of drivers made the decision to gamble on slicks.

It was a gamble worth taking too, Garth Tander the first to see a pay-off with a 1m15.160s, followed by Rick Kelly's session-topping 1m14.344s right at the flag.

"You don’t learn a lot from a session like that as far as the car, but [it tells you] what lines you need to use in the wet and the change-over point from wets to slicks,” said Kelly.

“Yesterday wasn’t too bad, we had some tyre sets we thought would be okay and weren’t which dictated our position.

"We’ve got a couple of gremlins in the car we need to get on top of, normal Sandown stuff.

“But today will be about staying on top of the conditions and making sure you’re on the right tyre at the right time.”

Whincup's wet tyres time was good enough to be third quickest behind Kelly and Tander, followed by late improvers Nick Percat, James Courtney and Anton De Pasquale all on wets.

Michael Caruso, Todd Hazelwood and Richie Stanaway were next in line with times set on slicks, with Reynolds rounding out the Top 10 with that earlier time on the wet Dunlops.

1

15

Rick Kelly
Garry Jacobson

Nissan Altima

1'14.3447

 

2

33

Garth Tander
Chris Pither

Holden Commodore ZB

1'15.1601

0.8154

3

1

Jamie Whincup
Paul Dumbrell

Holden Commodore ZB

1'15.2925

0.9478

4

8

Nick Percat
Macauley Jones

Holden Commodore ZB

1'15.4365

1.0918

5

25

James Courtney
Jack Perkins

Holden Commodore ZB

1'15.4387

1.0940

6

99

Will Brown
Anton de

Holden Commodore ZB

1'15.5759

1.2312

7

23

Michael Caruso
Dean Fiore

Nissan Altima

1'15.6054

1.2607

8

35

Bryce Fullwood
Todd Hazelwood

Ford Falcon FG X

1'15.7206

1.3759

9

56

Richie Stanaway
Steven Owen

Ford Falcon FG X

1'15.7903

1.4456

10

9

David Reynolds
Luke Youlden

Holden Commodore ZB

1'15.8472

1.5025

11

2

Warren Luff
Scott Pye

Holden Commodore ZB

1'15.8600

1.5153

12

888

Steven Richards
Craig Lowndes

Holden Commodore ZB

1'15.9759

1.6312

13

78

Simona de Silvestro
Alex Rullo

Nissan Altima

1'16.0799

1.7352

14

17

Alexandre Prémat
Scott McLaughlin

Ford Falcon FG X

1'16.0921

1.7474

15

18

Lee Holdsworth
Jason Bright

Holden Commodore ZB

1'16.3064

1.9617

16

55

Chaz Mostert
James Moffat

Ford Falcon FG X

1'16.3164

1.9717

17

6

David Russell
Cameron Waters

Ford Falcon FG X

1'16.3418

1.9971

18

97

Earl Bamber
Shane van Gisbergen

Holden Commodore ZB

1'16.6237

2.2790

19

21

Dale Wood
Tim Blanchard

Holden Commodore ZB

1'16.7012

2.3565

20

12

Tony D'Alberto
Fabian Coulthard

Ford Falcon FG X

1'16.7296

2.3849

21

230

Alex Davison
Will Davison

Ford Falcon FG X

1'16.8786

2.5339

22

5

Mark Winterbottom
Dean Canto

Ford Falcon FG X

1'16.9732

2.6285

23

14

Tim Slade
Ash Walsh

Holden Commodore ZB

1'17.2941

2.9494

24

19

Jonathon Webb
Jack Le Brocq

Holden Commodore ZB

1'17.8832

3.5385

25

7

Andre Heimgartner
Aaren Russell

Nissan Altima

1'18.1416

3.7969

What to Read Next