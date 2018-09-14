Sandown 500: Brown ends Friday on top despite late spin

The main game Supercars rookie led a tight co-driver session to finish off Friday practice at the Melbourne circuit, a 1m08.623s with five minutes to go leaving him 0.003s clear of the field.

Brown did look to extend the margin on his final run, but a lock up at Dandenong Road saw him slide off into the gravel before executing a full-throttle flick spin to get going again.

"I was going for another lap and, down at Dandenong, I went off and thought we’re going to get stuck here, cause a red flag and not get it,” said the Super2 regular.

“I was pretty scared, it definitely got the heart-rate going but that’s how it is.

“I just can’t thank everyone at Erebus enough, to give me this opportunity, my first enduro and to end the day like this is pretty cool.

“I’m just pumped to be here and in the enduro campaign.”

A man with even less Supercars experience was second quickest, Le Mans winner Earl Bamber putting in an impressive display in the #97 Triple Eight Holden. The Kiwi had gone quickest just seconds before Brown set his time, the margin between the two just three thousandths of a second.

Steve Richards – one of the most experienced co-drivers in the field – was third quickest in the #888 Holden, just 0.006s slower than Brown, while Jack Perkins was also within a tenth of the pace in fourth.

Perkins' teammate Warren Luff was next, followed by Practice 1 pacesetter Paul Dumbrell. Ash Walsh was seventh quickest for Brad Jones Racing, with Alex Rullo the best of the non-Holdens with eighth in the #78 Nissan.

James Moffat was the quickest Ford in the field thanks to his ninth in the #55 Tickford car, followed by best of the Penskes Tony D'Alberto.

Third practice results:

1

99

 Will Brown 
Anton de 

Holden Commodore ZB

1'08.6230

 

2

97

 Earl Bamber 
 Shane van Gisbergen 

Holden Commodore ZB

1'08.6262

0.0032

3

888

 Steven Richards 
 Craig Lowndes 

Holden Commodore ZB

1'08.6292

0.0062

4

25

 James Courtney 
Jack Perkins 

Holden Commodore ZB

1'08.7110

0.0880

5

2

 Warren Luff 
 Scott Pye 

Holden Commodore ZB

1'08.7223

0.0993

6

1

 Jamie Whincup 
Paul Dumbrell 

Holden Commodore ZB

1'08.7552

0.1322

7

14

 Tim Slade 
 Ash Walsh 

Holden Commodore ZB

1'08.7795

0.1565

8

78

 Simona de Silvestro 
 Alex Rullo 

Nissan Altima

1'08.8002

0.1772

9

55

 Chaz Mostert 
 James Moffat 

Ford Falcon FG X

1'08.8231

0.2001

10

12

 Tony D'Alberto 
 Fabian Coulthard 

Ford Falcon FG X

1'08.9782

0.3552

11

8

 Nick Percat 
 Macauley Jones 

Holden Commodore ZB

1'08.9868

0.3638

12

6

 David Russell 
 Cameron Waters 

Ford Falcon FG X

1'09.0035

0.3805

13

23

 Michael Caruso 
 Dean Fiore 

Nissan Altima

1'09.0519

0.4289

14

56

 Richie Stanaway 
 Steven Owen 

Ford Falcon FG X

1'09.0677

0.4447

15

9

 David Reynolds 
 Luke Youlden 

Holden Commodore ZB

1'09.1355

0.5125

16

15

 Rick Kelly 
Garry Jacobson 

Nissan Altima

1'09.1403

0.5173

17

19

 Jonathon Webb 
 Jack Le Brocq 

Holden Commodore ZB

1'09.1837

0.5607

18

21

 Dale Wood 
 Tim Blanchard 

Holden Commodore ZB

1'09.2214

0.5984

19

7

 Andre Heimgartner 
 Aaren Russell 

Nissan Altima

1'09.2878

0.6648

20

230

 Alex Davison 
 Will Davison 

Ford Falcon FG X

1'09.3572

0.7342

21

34

 James Golding 
Richard Muscat 

Holden Commodore ZB

1'09.3767

0.7537

22

5

 Mark Winterbottom 
 Dean Canto 

Ford Falcon FG X

1'09.4161

0.7931

23

17

 Alexandre Prémat 
 Scott McLaughlin 

Ford Falcon FG X

1'09.4361

0.8131

24

33

 Garth Tander 
 Chris Pither 

Holden Commodore ZB

1'09.6401

1.0171

25

18

 Lee Holdsworth 
 Jason Bright 

Holden Commodore ZB

1'09.8445

1.2215

26

35

 Bryce Fullwood 
 Todd Hazelwood 

Ford Falcon FG X

1'10.0900

1.4670

