The Sandman: Netflix users divided over JK Rowling reference

Jacob Stolworthy
·2 min read

Netflix users have been left divided over a JK Rowling reference in The Sandman.

On Friday (19 August), two weeks after the Neil Gaiman adaptation was released, two bonus episodes were added to the streaming service, causing excitement among fans of the show

In the second part, which was written by Catherine Smyth-McMullen, the Harry Potter author is referenced in a scene occurring during the book launch of fictional writing Richard Madoc (Arthur Darvill).

The scene, set in August 2020, reveals that “every major studio wants a piece” of Madoc, with the author set to work with ‘whoever lets him write and direct” the film adaptation of his novel.

One character then says: “They won’t even let Jo Rowling write and direct,” to which the other replies: “Jo Rowling needs a new agent. Tell her to call me.”

In recent years, Rowling has made headlines for sharing her views on transgender rights. She was first met with a backlash in June 2020 after calling out an article’s use of the phrase “people who menstruate”. “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people,” she wrote, adding: “Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

The scene was set two months after the controversy, which led to her being criticised as “anti-trans” and “transphobic”.

Some viewers read the reference to Rowling needing “a new agent” as a dig at Rowling.

“OOOOOOH MY GOD THE DIG AT JK ROWLING, I’M HOWLING,” one of the many tweets read, with another reading: “Not Neil Gaiman shading Jo Rowling on Sandman.”

However, others called out the show for the reference; some believed it to merely be a nod to the author’s success, while others felt the mention of Rowling detracted from their enjoyment of the series.

Tom Sturridge in ‘The Sandman’ (Netflix)
Tom Sturridge in ‘The Sandman’ (Netflix)

“New Sandman episode passingly mentions JK Rowling in a positive light,” one fan wrote, adding: “They did not need to do that lol, holy s***.”

Rowling has recently found herself involved in a high-profile argument with author Joanne Harris after claiming she didn’t support her when she received death threats over her views on transgender people.

The author’s accusations centred around Chocolat writer Harris’s position as head of the Society of Authors union and Rowling’s controversial opinions on trans politics, and came after British-Indian author Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage in New York on Friday (12 August).

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • A DIYer transformed a tiny, dark RV into a luxury dream home, and she just sold it for $55,000

    Tessa Terry transformed the 300-square-foot RV into a luxury tiny home on wheels with opulent wallpapers, faux marble counters, and modern flourishes.

  • Was George RR Martin involved in House of the Dragon?

    New series is set hundreds of years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’

  • Bad Robot Series ‘My Glory Was I Had Such Friends’ Scrapped By Apple After Star Jennifer Garner Exits

    EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner has pulled out of the long-in-the-works Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV. As a result, the streamer has opted not to go forward with the project that it had landed with a straight-to-series order in 2018. Reps for […]

  • Why Ukraine probably has long-range missiles

    If it was a Ukrainian missile that struck Crimea, what kind was it? The question has preoccupied open-source intelligence sleuths and weapons experts for two weeks.

  • How Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Became the Most Scandalous Movie of the Year

    Warner Bros.The new psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September and hit theaters later that month, is arguably the most anticipated non-franchise film of the year—which says a lot considering that no one seems to know what it’s about.However, the headlines surrounding the movie’s director Olivia Wilde and its stars, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, leading up to its debut have become a melodrama of its own, threatening to overshadow the upc

  • Meet the sexual wellness brand changing how India talks about self-pleasure, one clitoral massager at a time

    LOVE & SEX : That Sassy Thing is revolutionalising the way India thinks and talks about sex, placing an emphasis on education, emotional honesty and clearing up sexual misconceptions. Maanya Sachdeva meets them

  • House of the Dragon: Fans spot ‘subtle homage’ to Daenerys Targaryen in debut episode

    ‘A small subtle way the creators put her on the same pedestal of Aegon the Conqueror himself,’ viewer noted

  • Ex-Fox News editor Chris Stirewalt says network viewers would've been more prepared for a Trump loss in 2020 if they'd been given 'a more accurate' view of the race: book

    Stirewalt in a new book said that over his time at the network, he increasingly saw coverage that didn't fully capture what viewers needed to hear.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck throw 2nd wedding in Georgia

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a weekend of wedding celebrations at the actor's home in Georgia. It's where they were set to wed back in 2003.

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn impress at pro-am game in Toronto

    Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points at the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game in Toronto on Saturday.

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.