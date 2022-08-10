'The Sandman' Becomes the Most-Streamed Series on Netflix in Its First Week

Neil Gaiman's The Sandman has now debuted as the most-streamed series on Netflix, topping the charts so far in August. According to new numbers published by the streaming giant, the long-awaited first season was streamed for 69.48 million hours across the globe, putting it at the very top of the list of the most-streamed shows between August 1 and August 7.

The achievement becomes even more impressive when taking into account that The Sandman only launched on August 5, meaning it accrued almost 70 million hours in watch time over just two days.

Based on the dark fantasy comic written by Gaiman, The Sandman follows Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams who forms one of the seven Endless alongside Destiny, Death, Desire, Despair, Delirium, and Destruction. Throughout the show, he confronts the many people and places that he has affected during his vast existence, hoping to right his wrongs. Netflix describes the series as "A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven."

The Sandman is now available on the streaming platform.

