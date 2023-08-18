‘The Sandlot’ cast coming to Dallas for 30th anniversary screening. You can meet them.

The cast of “The Sandlot” are reuniting in Dallas this fall for the movie’s 30th anniversary.

Baseball fans likely remember the movie, which followed a new kid in town who is taken under the wing of a young baseball prodigy and his friends in the summer of 1962. The film was released on April 7, 1993.

Some of the movie’s cast are reuniting for a screening and discussion of the film on Sept. 27 at the Majestic Theater in Dallas. Tickets are on sale now and start at $19.

As for which cast members will attend, it’s all about their availability, according to Hollywood Broadway. But some of the confirmed actor’s include Tom Guiry (Scotty Smalls), Chauncey Leopardi (Squints), Marty York (Yeah-Yeah) and Shane Obedzinski (Repeat).

After the movie is over, fans will get a chance to ask the cast questions about the iconic baseball film. Those who purchase VIP passes for $129, will even get a chance to meet-and-greet with the actors.

The Dallas screening comes as part of a multi-city tour in celebration of the movie’s 30-year anniversary. Other stops include Salt Lake City, Phoenix and Riverside, California.

“The Sandlot” also stars Patrick Renna, Mike Vitar, Art LaFleur, Karen Allen and James Earl Jones.