‘Sanditon’ Announces New Season 2 Cast Following Theo James Departure
UK period drama Sanditon is rounding out cast for the upcoming second season following the exit of Theo James, who portrayed Sidney, earlier this year.
Joining returning star Rose Williams as heroine Charlotte Heywood are Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Alexander Colbourne; Tom Weston-Jones as Colonel Francis Lennox; Rosie Graham as Alison Heywood; and Maxim Ays as Captain William Carter. Newcomers also include Frank Blake as Captain Declan Fraser and Alexander Vlahos as Charles Lockhart.
The new season of the drama based on Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel, picks up nine months later, as the beautiful seaside resort town is growing in popularity.
The series is developed by BAFTA-winning writer Andrew Davies. Justin Young, who wrote four episodes of the first season, will develop the new seasons and take the role of lead writer and executive producer. Davies, who originally created the series, will also return to write several episodes and executive produce.
Sanditon is produced by Red Planet Pictures with Belinda Campbell as exec producer alongside Masterpiece’s Susanne Simpson and Chloe Tucker for ITV/BritBox.
Sanditon was renewed for seasons two and three following its successful run in the U.S. on Masterpiece on PBS.
