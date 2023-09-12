'Sandhurst for soldiers' to be created to boost NCOs' leadership skills, head of the Army says

General Sir Patrick Sanders has announced a shake-up in the training of military leaders - Eddie Mulholland/Eddie Mulholland

A ‘Sandhurst for soldiers’ is to be created, the head of the Army has announced, in what he said will be the biggest shake-up of military leadership in over 200 years.

A new academy for non-commissioned officers (NCOs) will be launched next year to give soldiers an academic understanding of the military, akin to how their commissioned counterparts are trained.

As a result, it will be possible for critical decisions to be made at the lowest level of the military.

General Sir Patrick Sanders, Chief of the General Staff, said the initiative marked “the most significant step in professionalising military leadership since the Royal Military College was founded in 1801”.

Sir Patrick, who will stand down as the head of the Army next year, used his keynote address to the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition in London on Tuesday to set out his vision for the “renewal of the British Army”.

He said the British Army NCO Academy, which will come into force in 2024, will “maximise the potential of every soldier and equip our NCOs with the skills they need to meet the demands of the modern battlefield”.

Within the Army an NCO is a senior soldier, who can rise to the highest rank of Warrant Officer Class 1, typically reached after 18 years of service.

They are junior to officers, who have a commission, a formal document of appointment signed by the monarch that affords them a position of authority.

Senior defence sources close to Sir Patrick told The Telegraph that the new “Sandhurst for soldiers” will be part of “a cultural change to how we train NCOs”.

“We want to increase the professionalism of our NCO cadre because the battlespace is becoming more complex and we need to devolve command and responsibility to the lowest levels for people to make huge decisions, because these can’t always be made by officers,” they said.

“These need to be made on the ground, quickly. We need to ensure they are trained, equipped and prepared to the required level.”

The sources added that the way officers and soldiers are currently trained means a greater focus is on the academic education of officers.

“We want to give NCOs better academic qualifications and spend more time on them in those areas,” they said.

“The whole point is we currently spend a lot more time educating our officers and we want to spend more time educating our NCOs and give a community for soldiers to learn from each other.”

Various courses are currently accessible exclusively to officers, where they learn about the military “holistically”, from reading war historians and learning about the procurement of kit, to understanding the nuances of capabilities and acquisitions.

“Under this new scheme, NCOs will not just be strong infanteers, but will gain a wider knowledge on how the army works,” they added.

The Telegraph understands the scheme will specialise in leadership skills for corporals and sergeants, so that standards can be maintained at lower levels.

“In order to ensure the best behaviour we need to give people more training,” they added. “We can’t deny that we have a behaviour problem in the army and this is part of how we solve this. As a rule, empowered people will behave better if they have responsibilities.”

In recent years, the Army has been criticised for a culture of bullying and sexual assault among its troops, something Sir Patrick has pledged to stamp out.

The scheme will operate in an “open university” style, with different academic courses held at various buildings belonging to the MoD estate, as opposed to one location as is the case for the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, in Camberley, Surrey.

Sir Patrick added that as part of his “renewal” of the Army, the MoD will double its Cyber and Electronic Warfare Signals Intelligence (EWSI) workforce, feeding hundreds into the National Cyber Force.

It comes as General Sir Jim Hockenhull, the head of Strategic Command, responsible for cyber, defence intelligence, information warfare and many space-based military assets, revealed MoD networks suffered six million cyber attacks last year.

Sir Jim told DSEI that the MoD’s Cyber Warriors were the part of the military who are most engaged with the West’s adversaries on a “consistent basis”.

He told those gathered at the conference that fighting cyber warfare was “not an amateur sport”, but a sport conducted at an “Olympic standard all day every day”.