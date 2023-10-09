Sanderson Farms Championship: Luke List wins second PGA Tour title

Luke List had four birdies and two bogeys in his final round

Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard -18 L List (US); S Stallings (US); H Norlander (Swe); L Aberg (Swe); B Griffin (US) Selected others:-12 E van Rooyen (SA); -10 L Herbert (Aus); R Knox (Sco) Full leaderboard

American Luke List claimed his second PGA Tour title by winning a five-man play-off at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

List, 38, held his nerve to roll in a 45-foot putt in Jackson, Mississippi.

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg, who helped Europe beat the United States and win the Ryder Cup in Rome, was among the four to come up just short.

"It's been a full rolleroaster but I thought I played well all day and just hung in there," said List.

He finished level on 18 under with fellow Americans Scott Stallings and Ben Griffin, Aberg and his compatriot Henrik Norlander at Country Club of Jackson, setting up the PGA Tour's first play-off with at least five participants since 2021.

A birdie on the first extra hole sealed the win for List, who also won the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open in the same fashion by seeing off Will Zalatoris.

Aberg, 23, was featuring for the first time since enjoying a stunning week at the Ryder Cup and he was targeting his maiden win on the PGA Tour.

He only turned professional in June and won his first DP World Tour title last month with victory at the European Masters in Switzerland.