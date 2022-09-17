Sanders, Arkansas GOP Gubernatorial Nominee, Has Cancer Surgery

John Harney
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Republican nominee for governor of Arkansas and a former press secretary to President Donald Trump, underwent thyroid cancer surgery, she said in a statement on Friday.

“During a checkup earlier this month, my doctor ordered a biopsy on an area of concern in my neck and the test revealed that I had thyroid cancer,” she said.

“Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free,” Sanders added in the statement that was posted on Twitter.

Sanders, 40, the daughter of former Governor Mike Huckabee, was White House press secretary from 2017 to 2019. Sanders and her Democratic opponent, Chris Jones, are vying to succeed Governor Asa Hutchinson, who can’t run again because of term limits.

Jones and his family released a statement though his campaign saying, “It’s truly a blessing that you caught this cancer early and were able to receive world-class treatment so quickly.”

