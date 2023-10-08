Sandeep Chadha Buys Handful Of Shares In Supreme

Those following along with Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Sandeep Chadha, CEO & Director of the company, who spent a stonking UK£485k on stock at an average price of UK£1.24. While that only increased their holding size by 0.6%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Supreme

In fact, the recent purchase by Sandeep Chadha was the biggest purchase of Supreme shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£1.09). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Supreme insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Supreme insiders own about UK£43m worth of shares. That equates to 34% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Supreme Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Supreme shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Supreme. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Supreme you should be aware of.

