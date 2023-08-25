Sandbags Offered to Alleviate Flood Impact in Lakeshore

In response to the ongoing threat of flooding caused by relentless rainfall, the Municipality of Lakeshore has initiated a crucial assistance measure for its residents. Filled sandbags are now at the disposal of Lakeshore residents affected by, or susceptible to, flooding incidents.

The distribution point for these sandbags has been established at the West Public Works Yard, situated at 1089 Puce Road. Residents are encouraged to collect sandbags from this location until August 24, 2023.

The Municipality is grappling with the aftermath of substantial rainfall, spanning from the evening of August 23 to the early hours of August 24. This meteorological event has led to widespread flooding concerns, prompting the authorities to brace for additional deluges later tonight.

Effectively placed sandbags can mitigate the impact of flooding on residential properties. It is important to note that sandbags are ineffective for repelling water along shorelines under strong winds and waves. While they cannot entirely impede water intrusion, properly utilizing sandbags can substantially curtail water ingress and safeguard property from damage.

Residents are advised to strategically construct sandbag barriers at exterior entry points, including sliding doors and garage entrances. Additionally, sandbags should be positioned across basement windows and lower vents on outer walls. The optimal height of the sandbag barrier corresponds to the projected water level, generally spanning 2 to 3 rows of sandbags.

Dedicated Lakeshore personnel have diligently attended flood-related matters since August 23, 11:30 PM. Continual monitoring of the situation and swift responses to isolated flooding incidents remain in effect. Notably, both Lakeshore authorities and the County of Essex have enforced multiple road closures in response to the flooding ramifications.

Residents are urged to stay tuned to official municipal communications channels for further updates and instructions.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter