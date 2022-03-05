Sanctions on Russia should not affect Iran deal, U.S. official says

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - New U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine are not related to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and should not have any impact on a potential revival of that agreement, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Saturday.

"The new Russia-related sanctions are unrelated to the JCPOA and should not have any impact on its potential implementation," the spokesperson said, referring to the 2015 deal by its formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. "We continue to engage with Russia on a return to full implementation of the JCPOA. Russia shares a common interest in ensuring Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon. " (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minnesota; Editing by Paul Simao)

