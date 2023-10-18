The sanctimonious Left has a lot to say about Israel – but not about Hamas

Showbizzy admirers of Jeremy Corbyn, such as Maxine Peake, put their name to the letter - Ken Jack / Corbis via Getty Images

The horror in Israel has once and for all laid bare the hypocrisy of the 21st-century Western Left.

So many of their favourite mantras now stand revealed as nothing more than sanctimonious humbug.

For example, “Believe victims” (unless the victim is Israel, in which case the Western Left won’t believe a word it says about decapitated babies until it supplies categorical proof).

And “Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom from consequences” (unless you’re part of a vast mob marching through London while chanting “O Jews, the army of Mohammed is returning”, in which case go ahead, it’s legitimate public protest).

And of course “Silence is violence” (whereas violence itself is fine, provided it’s aimed at Israeli grandmothers, because then it’s noble resistance against colonialism).

Then again, we’ve long known that the woke activists who parrot such vacuous slogans weren’t desperately bright. Surely we can at least expect more thoughtful commentary from the great Left-wing intellects who dominate the arts.

Sadly, however, it seems not. Or so I can only conclude from a nauseating new open letter. It’s been signed by more than 2,000 leading lights of British culture, including the Alan Partridge star Steve Coogan, the actress Maxine Peake, the comedian Frankie Boyle, plus various showbizzy admirers of Jeremy Corbyn. And the opinion they’ve put their name to is staggeringly one-sided.

“Israel has reduced much of Gaza to rubble,” rages the letter. Western governments, it fumes, “are not only tolerating war crimes but aiding and abetting them”, and in time will be “held to account for their complicity” in the face of “the unprecedented cruelty being inflicted on Gaza”.

In closing, the celebrities thunder, “We demand that our governments end their military and political support for Israel’s actions.”

I have re-read this open letter several times. Yet, no matter how closely I peer, I can find no mention of Israeli victims.

There is a single curiously vague line stating that the celebrities condemn “every act of violence against civilians and every infringement of international law whoever perpetrates them”.

Story continues

The word “Hamas”, however, does not appear, nor the word “terrorists”, nor even the BBC’s favourite word, “militants”. In fact, if you’d just returned from a fortnight’s holiday, and this open letter was the first piece of news you’d read since you went away, you could be forgiven for assuming that any military action by Israel was entirely unprompted, with no possible motivation other than sheer, bloodthirsty sadism.

Such an omission strikes me as very odd. Still, I’m sure there must be a perfectly reasonable explanation. Perhaps, at some point during the previous 10 days, the same 2,000 celebrities had already signed an open letter explicitly condemning Hamas and expressing their most heartfelt sympathy with Israel. If so, I’m sorry to say I missed it.

Last week, as it happens, I did hear of one celebrity open letter in support of Israel. More than 700 Hollywood stars – including Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer and Gal Gadot – put their name to it. I can’t help noting, however, the difference in numbers: 700 celebrities signing a letter that sympathised with Israel, versus 2,000 signing a letter that denounced it.

At any rate, I suppose we’ll just have to wait and see whether Israel is willing to take orders on geopolitical strategy from the stars of British sitcoms and costume dramas.

But if not, I fear the worst. Defy these celebrities, and they could easily threaten to launch an online petition.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.