Sancho would've made a difference – Scholes calls for Man Utd to spend after Europa League loss

Jadon Sancho would have made the difference for Manchester United in their Europa League semi-final against Sevilla, according to Paul Scholes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men squandered numerous chances in a 2-1 loss to Sevilla in Cologne.

United have been heavily linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Sancho, who scored 20 goals in 2019-20.

Former United star Scholes believes the Premier League club need to spend money on an attacker, saying Sancho would have delivered in Germany.

"I don't think they played badly, I thought they were really good against a really good Sevilla team, but that 15, 20 minutes after half-time, with all them chances, you've got to score them," Scholes told BT Sport.

"We're talking about quality, we talk about spending money on centre-forwards and wide players, and you talk about hundreds of millions these days to get these players, but these are the players that win you trophies, these are the ones that win you medals.

"We know all this Sancho thing is going on, but they need to start spending the money. If they want to win trophies, they've got to start spending the money.

"Okay, created chances tonight, but if Sancho was in that team tonight I think United are scoring."

Winners of three Europa League titles since 2014, Sevilla will face either Inter or Shakhtar Donetsk in the final on Friday.