Sanchez, Marlins to take on Wright, Braves

Miami Marlins (18-18, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (24-17, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Miami: Sixto Sanchez (1-1, 2.37 ERA) Atlanta: Kyle Wright (0-3, 7.20 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins travel to play the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

The Braves are 15-12 against NL East teams. The Atlanta offence has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .317.

The Marlins are 11-11 in division matchups. The Miami pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.15, Pablo Lopez paces the staff with a mark of 3.05.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .636.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 11 extra base hits and 19 RBIs.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press