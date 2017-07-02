Sanchez homers in 8th, White Sox beat Rangers 6-5

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc, foreground, reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO (AP) -- Yolmer Sanchez hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth to rally the Chicago White Sox to a 6-5 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

The Rangers had the bases loaded in the ninth, but David Robertson (4-2) struck out Carlos Gomez to end the game.

Todd Frazier walked with one out in the eighth and, two batters later, Sanchez drove the ball to right-center off Texas reliever Jose Leclerc (1-2) for his fourth homer of the season. It handed the Rangers bullpen its American League(equals)leading 17th blown save.

Jonathan Lucroy had given the Rangers a 5-4 lead with a two-run single in the fifth.

Melky Cabrera also homered for Chicago - hitting his ninth in the first - and Mike Napoli hit his 16th for Texas.

White Sox starter Jose Quintana had his shortest outing since May 30, giving up five runs in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five. Quintana had thrown 19 scoreless innings before giving up a run in the third inning.

The Rangers got a gift run from the White Sox in the fourth inning when Robinson Chirinos stole second, and Chicago made two throwing errors on the play - one by the catcher and one by the center fielder - to allow Chirinos to score.

Texas starter Tyler Ross gave up four runs in five innings, and walked five.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Tony Barnette (right finger sprain) was activated from the 10-day disabled list. ... RHP Andrew Cashner is listed as the Rangers' starter for Wednesday's game against Boston. Cashner was hit on the right arm by a broken bat on Thursday at Cleveland.

White Sox: RF Avisail Garcia (left knee inflammation) sat out a fourth straight game, but said he was feeling good after running and swinging and expected to be back in the lineup Monday. ... INF Tyler Saladino (back spasms) won't make the White Sox trip to Oakland and Chicago manager Rick Renteria said the plan was to get Saladino to a rehab assignment, but didn't know when it would start.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Martin Perez (4-6, 4.70 ERA) returns after a stint on the DL (broken right thumb) to start Monday against Boston.

White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodon (0-1, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season at Oakland on Monday after returning from the disabled list (left biceps burcitis.)

---

