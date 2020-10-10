Sana Khan Removes All Showbiz Related Posts After She Announced Leaving Film Industry Forever

Actress Sana Khan had recently taken to social media to announce that she is quitting the world of showbiz in order to serve humanity and follow the path of her creator. Now, Sana has also removed several pictures from her Instagram account. There are currently 102 posts on her account and all posts related to her stint in the entertainment industry has been removed. All that remains are some religious posts and her hijab-clad pictures.

"I declare that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to," she announced on Instagram, in a note written in Hindi and English on Friday.

"All brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any showbiz work henceforth," she added in the post that she shared on Thursday night. My happiest moment. May Allah help me and guide me in this journey," she captioned the post.

The 32-year-old is best known for her stint on "Bigg Boss 6" and was also a contestant on "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6". She was also seen in the 2014 Salman Khan-starrer "Jai Ho" and the web series "Special OPS" that dropped earlier this year. Sana has worked in a handful of Tamil and Telugu films, too.

Last year, Dangal actress Zara Wasim made headlines when she announced she was quitting the entertainment industry in a similar manner.