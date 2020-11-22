Sana Khan, actor and former Bigg Boss contestant, marries Anas Sayed in Surat

A month after announcing her departure from the entertainment industry, TV and film actor Sana Khan on Sunday revealed she has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

The former Bigg Boss contestant posted a picture of herself along with her groom, Anas Sayed.

The couple got married on 20 November in Surat, according to Times of India. Several fan pages shared pictures of Khan and Sayed in white colour coordinated outfits at the ceremony. There were also clips of the couple cutting a cake together.

Here is are the posts

In October, the 33-year-old announced her decision to leave the industry and spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her "creator".

After making her debut in Bollywood with Yehi Hai High Society in 2005, Khan went on to star in movies like Halla Bol, Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

She also participated in reality shows, Bigg Boss (season six) and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

