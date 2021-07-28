San Sebastian New Directors Section to Feature Mara Pescio, Javier Marco, Hong Sung-eun
Spain’s San Sebastian Festival, the most important film meet in the Spanish-speaking world, has unveiled the 13 title lineup of its 2021 New Directors lineup, which includes awaited debuts such as Argentine Mara Pescio’s “That Weekend” and Spaniard Javier Marco’s “Josephine” plus Jeonju Fest double winner “Aloners.”
Here are the titles. More details to come:
“Aloners,” (“Hon-Ja, Sa-Neun Sa-ram-deul,” Hong Sung-eun, South Korea)
“Between Two Dawns,” (“Iki Safak Arasinda,” Selman Nacar, Turkey)
“Carajita,” (Silvina Schnicer, Ulises Porra, Argentina)
“Hilda’s Short Summer,” (“Las Vacaciones de Hilda,” Agustin Banchero, Uruguay)
“Inventory” (“Inventura,” Darko Sinko, Slovenia)
“Josephine,” (“Josefina,” Javier Marco, Spain)
“Lost in Summer (“Shu Qi Shi Guang,” Sun Liang, China )
“Mass,” (Fran Kranz, U.S.)
“Mikado” (“Marocco,” Emanuel Parvu, Romania)
“The Noise of Engines” (“Le Bruit des moteurs,” Philippe Grégoire, Canada)
“The Rust” (“La Roya,” Juan Sebastián Mesa, Colombia9
“That Weekend,” (“Ese Fin de Semana,” Mara Pescio, Argentina)
“Unwanted,” (“Nich’Ya,” Lena Lanskih, Russia)
