San Mateo CA Leaky Gut Dietitian Stomach Problems Nutritionist Services Launched

Leaky gut dietitian Dr Chris Colgin of iChoose Wellness Center recently updated his range of gut health nutrition solutions for San Mateo and surrounding area residents

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Dr Chris Colgin of iChoose Wellness Center, a professional leaky gut dietitian based in San Mateo, California, announced the launch of an updated range of personalized meal programs and gut health solutions for local patients. Dr Colgin's mission is to help others achieve a life of optimal health by all natural and organic means.

More information can be found at https://chriscolgin.com

Leaky gut can cause a wide variety of symptoms, both in the digestive system and in the rest of the body. The newly launched personalized meal plans and gut health solutions at iChoose Wellness Center aim to help patients balance their gut flora and take charge of their digestive health.

Leaky gut syndrome is a digestive condition in which the lining of the intestines has become more porous. An unhealthy leaky gut may have tiny holes that allow toxins and bacteria to leak into the blood, which can lead to a weakened immune system.

Dr Chris Colgin has extensive experience helping patients improve their digestive health without unnecessarily restrictive diets. He provides nutritional testing and creates personalized meal plans for each patient.

Dr Colgin has the knowledge and skills to determine the causes behind each patient's symptoms and how to best address them. A treatment protocol at iChoose Wellness Center can include diet changes such as eating more vegetables and lifestyle adjustments like engaging in regular exercise.

For the past 20 years, Dr Chris Colgin has been a Chiropractor in San Mateo County. His wellness center specializes in All Natural Doctor Supervised Weight Loss Programs and curriculum based programs in Lifestyle Modification, Science Based Nutrition, Functional Wellness, and Pain Relief.

A satisfied patient said: "I had the pleasure of working with Dr Colgin to reduce my weight by twenty pounds. This eating plan taught me how to eat healthy, how to love berries and meal planning. I was a hold out in this and now I can say, I'm glad I did it. Call Dr Colgin today and learn to eat well."

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website or accessing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VU7D8IIOUvs

Contact Info:

Name: Christopher M. Colgin, DC

Email: Send Email

Organization: iChoose Wellness Center

Address: 2001 Winward Way, Suite 102, San Mateo, CA 94404, United States

Phone: +1-650-212-1000

Website: https://chriscolgin.com/

SOURCE: iChoose Wellness Center





