San Marino - FIFA's last-ranked team - won its first match in 20 years and fans couldn't believe it

In the world of sports, there are bad teams. And then there's San Marino men's soccer.

Well, on Thursday, players representing Europe's third-smallest country gave all of the 33,660 Sammarinese population something to smile about.

San Marino -- ranked dead last by FIFA at 210 -- had not won a match since April of 2004 and had never won a competitive match in program history. And despite some admirable showings in recent years (like a 2-1 loss to Denmark), San Marino's 20-year winless streak seemed endless.

That all changed in Thursday's UEFA Nations League D group stage matchup against Liechtenstein. Behind a 58th minute goal from Nicko Sensoli -- a 19-year-old in the fourth division of Italian soccer -- San Marino was able to end the streak with a 1-0 win. The scenes in San Marino were electric -- almost a state of shock between the players and fans in the stands.

🇸🇲 SAN MARINO WIN A GAME FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 20+ YEARS & A COMPETITIVE MATCH FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER!!!



History is made as the worst team in the FIFA rankings (210th) finally end the longest winless run in international football history (140 games dating back to April 2004)!!! pic.twitter.com/xbB3M2WQUE — The Sweeper (@SweeperPod) September 5, 2024

FT: San Marino 1-0 Liechtenstein.



SAN MARINO WIN THEIR FIRST GAME SINCE THE 28TH OF APRIL IN 2004! 🇸🇲🇸🇲🇸🇲 pic.twitter.com/MtDfXCXLfN — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) September 5, 2024

That's what sports is all about right there.

The soccer world also couldn't believe that San Marino won a match.

This was how Twitter/X reacted

SAN MARINO HAS WON THEIR FIRST MATCH IN 20 YEARS AND THEIR FIRST COMPETITIVE MATCH EVER



OH MY GOD I NEVER THOUGHT I’D SEE THE DAY https://t.co/WnU4hv8li0 — 🇸🇲 Sickos Committee 🇸🇲 (@SickosCommittee) September 5, 2024

This is what football is about. A group of players and their nation coming together to celebrate the milestones that are important to them. Stuff your new champions league, **this** is football https://t.co/fBkrO0GA5N — Adam 🚈🇸🇪 (@AdamED98) September 5, 2024

And this is why the Nations League was needed, to give these smaller nations their moment in the sun and finally have the chance to experience the joy of winning a game. Fantastic scenes, up the San Marino! 🇸🇲 https://t.co/dgRElqNHLJ — ßen (@BCAFCBH) September 5, 2024

TEARS IN MY EYES https://t.co/u91TZc9hYv — Boubacar Bamsey (@ryan_bamz) September 5, 2024

This is going to be the biggest nod for the existence of the Nations League. What a competition. https://t.co/SZJUdMn8BZ — Karan Tejwani (@karan_tejwani26) September 5, 2024

How can you not be romantic about soccer?



Bunch of dudes are crying over beating Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League D and its absolutely awesome.#NationsLeague #UEFA https://t.co/4TaQbydP7t — Michael Battista (@MichaelBattista) September 5, 2024

