Advertisement

San Marino - FIFA's last-ranked team - won its first match in 20 years and fans couldn't believe it

andrew joseph
·3 min read
.
.

In the world of sports, there are bad teams. And then there's San Marino men's soccer.

Well, on Thursday, players representing Europe's third-smallest country gave all of the 33,660 Sammarinese population something to smile about.

San Marino -- ranked dead last by FIFA at 210 -- had not won a match since April of 2004 and had never won a competitive match in program history. And despite some admirable showings in recent years (like a 2-1 loss to Denmark), San Marino's 20-year winless streak seemed endless.

That all changed in Thursday's UEFA Nations League D group stage matchup against Liechtenstein. Behind a 58th minute goal from Nicko Sensoli -- a 19-year-old in the fourth division of Italian soccer -- San Marino was able to end the streak with a 1-0 win. The scenes in San Marino were electric -- almost a state of shock between the players and fans in the stands.

That's what sports is all about right there.

The soccer world also couldn't believe that San Marino won a match.

This was how Twitter/X reacted

More Soccer!

16 photos of Alex Morgan throughout her illustrious USWNT career

Alex Morgan’s tearful retirement video included a pregnancy announcement

What is the UEFA Nations League? How to watch the Nations League

This article originally appeared on For The Win: San Marino - FIFA's last-ranked team - won its first match in 20 years and fans couldn't believe it

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement