San Luis Obispo police report finding sawed-off shotgun and drugs on two men in creek

A citizen reported seeing two men Friday morning in the creek at Santa Rosa Street and Murray Avenue, one with a shotgun, leading to a pair of arrests, according to San Luis Obispo Police Department’s Facebook page.

Officers went there following the report at about 11 a.m. and said they found Rye Daniel Wardlaw, 44, in possession of a sawed-off shotgun and Craig Lamont Perry, 53, in possession of methamphetamine and heroin, according to the post.

Perry also had and an outstanding warrant for a post-release community supervision violation.

Wardlaw was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a firearm and a felony parole violation. Perry was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drugs for sale. The two men face additional misdemeanors.

Both were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.