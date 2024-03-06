San Jose takes on New York following Duclair's 2-goal game

New York Islanders (27-20-14, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-39-7, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the New York Islanders after Anthony Duclair scored two goals in the Sharks' 7-6 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars.

San Jose has a 15-39-7 record overall and a 9-18-3 record on its home ice. The Sharks have gone 9-22-4 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

New York has a 27-20-14 record overall and a 12-12-5 record in road games. The Islanders have gone 25-4-10 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams square off Thursday for the second time this season. The Sharks won the previous matchup 5-4 in overtime. Duclair scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Eklund has 10 goals and 18 assists for the Sharks. Mikael Granlund has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 24 goals and 29 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 3.9 assists, four penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Ty Emberson: day to day (undisclosed), William Eklund: day to day (illness), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Tomas Hertl: out (lower body), Logan Couture: out (groin), Alexander Barabanov: day to day (lower body), Mackenzie Blackwood: out (undisclosed).

Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Robert Bortuzzo: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

