San Jose takes on Los Angeles after Hertl's 2-goal showing

Los Angeles Kings (17-6-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (9-19-3, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Los Angeles Kings after Tomas Hertl scored two goals in the Sharks' 6-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

San Jose has a 2-6-1 record in Pacific Division games and a 9-19-3 record overall. The Sharks have a 6-11-2 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Los Angeles is 17-6-4 overall and 3-0-1 against the Pacific Division. The Kings have given up 65 goals while scoring 96 for a +31 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Granlund has three goals and 18 assists for the Sharks. William Eklund has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Anze Kopitar has scored 12 goals with 15 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Ryan Carpenter: out (mid-body), Logan Couture: out (lower body), Oskar Lindblom: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out (lower body), Ty Emberson: out (lower body), Nico Sturm: out (mid-body), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed).

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out (undisclosed), Arthur Kaliyev: day to day (illness), Vladislav Gavrikov: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press