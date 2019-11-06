San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane sued by casino over $500K gambling markers, report says

The San Jose Sharks won their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights last spring, but Evander Kane might have taken the biggest loss.

Kane has been sued by The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for failure to pay back $500,000 in gambling markers, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Court documents state that Kane took out eight credits of varying amounts — between $20,000 and $100,000 — on or about April 15, according to the report.

The Cosmopolitan is also seeking the cost of its legal fees in addition to repayment of the $500,000.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

THE LINEUP: Draisaitl, Pastrnak highlight NHL Week 4

The Sharks faced the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena for Games 3 and 4 of the first round on April 14 and 16, respectively. Kane had zero points in the two games and was a combined minus-3 as the Golden Knights won both contests. Coincidentally, Kane became public enemy No. 1 among Las Vegas hockey fans after scrapping with Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves in Game 3 and being ejected for sucker-punching Colin Miller in Game 4.

That Kane was allegedly building up a half-million-dollar gambling debt in between those games adds an interesting twist to the narrative that surrounded the series, which ultimately went to the Sharks.

Kane, 28, has 12 points in 12 games this season with San Jose.