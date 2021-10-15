San Jose hosts Winnipeg for season opener

Winnipeg Jets vs. San Jose Sharks

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -117, Jets -103; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the Winnipeg Jets at home in the season opener.

San Jose went 21-28-7 overall and 11-13-4 at home a season ago. The Sharks were called for 220 penalties last season averaging 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes per game.

Winnipeg finished 30-23-3 overall and 17-10-1 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Jets averaged 3.1 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press