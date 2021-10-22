San Jose faces Toronto, seeks 4th straight victory

San Jose Sharks (3-0-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1-1, sixth in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -230, Sharks +185; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto.

Toronto went 35-14-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 18-7-3 at home. The Maple Leafs scored 186 total goals last season while averaging 3.3 per game.

San Jose went 21-28-7 overall with a 10-15-3 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Sharks scored 146 total goals last season averaging 2.6 per game.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body).

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press