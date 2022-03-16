San Jose faces Los Angeles for conference battle

San Jose Sharks (26-25-8, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (33-21-8, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and San Jose take the ice in Western Conference play.

The Kings are 6-6-2 against Pacific opponents. Los Angeles serves 7.6 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Western Conference. Brendan Lemieux leads the team averaging 2.0.

The Sharks are 6-6-3 against the rest of their division. San Jose is last in the Western Conference shooting 29.0 shots per game.

San Jose beat Los Angeles 5-0 in the last meeting between these teams on March 12. Tomas Hertl scored two goals for the Sharks in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 25 goals, adding 11 assists and totaling 36 points. Trevor Moore has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Timo Meier has 58 total points while scoring 25 goals and totaling 33 assists for the Sharks. Brent Burns has seven assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: day to day (lower body).

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

